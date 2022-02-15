Podcast: The awful sound of Shelley Luther’s moral bankruptcy

Regarding “Texas GOP candidate Shelley Luther complains that students can’t make fun of transgender children,” (Feb. 8): I don’t know if Shelley Luther would be a competent member of the House or if she was a competent hairdresser, but she must have been a horrible teacher. Saying, “The topic of gender transition became the top discussion every day in my classroom,” begs a lot of questions. First, who was broaching the subject. Was it her? Competent teachers don’t let lessons get sidetracked by students. In all my years teaching in Houston ISD from elementary to A.P. seniors, the topic never came up in my class. I only had one transgender student that I know of. There may have been others but I didn’t ask students what their gender was since it was not relevant. They gave me their name, and that is what I called them.

