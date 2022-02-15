ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Podcast: The awful sound of Shelley Luther’s moral bankruptcy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you listen closely to Shelley Luther’s six seconds of silence, you can hear many things. Luther, the Dallas hair salon owner who was turned into a political star by Texas Republicans in 2020 when she defied a pandemic-induced state order to temporarily shut down nonessential businesses, is running for state...

Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Why couldn’t Shelley Luther control her classroom?

Regarding “Texas GOP candidate Shelley Luther complains that students can’t make fun of transgender children,” (Feb. 8): I don’t know if Shelley Luther would be a competent member of the House or if she was a competent hairdresser, but she must have been a horrible teacher. Saying, “The topic of gender transition became the top discussion every day in my classroom,” begs a lot of questions. First, who was broaching the subject. Was it her? Competent teachers don’t let lessons get sidetracked by students. In all my years teaching in Houston ISD from elementary to A.P. seniors, the topic never came up in my class. I only had one transgender student that I know of. There may have been others but I didn’t ask students what their gender was since it was not relevant. They gave me their name, and that is what I called them.
HOUSTON, TX
Commentary: The many ways Texas fails children

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 banning most abortions in the state without an exception for rape or incest, he said, “This bill ensures that every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”. If only he was as concerned...
TEXAS STATE
