Seattle-based app development company Temporal has raised a $103 million Series B round, reaching a value of about $1.5 billion. With the funding, which was announced Wednesday, Temporal plans to grow its 55-person team to more than 100 people a year from now. Although more than half of the employees are based in the Seattle area, Charles Zedlewski, Temporal's chief product officer, said the company is virtual and doesn't have office space.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO