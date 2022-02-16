ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Telenor investors scrutinise Myanmar sale

By Gwladys Fouche
Reuters
Reuters
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZxSU_0eFHV70000
Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins//File Photo

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Several investors in Telenor (TEL.OL) are seeking assurances from the Norwegian telecoms company that customer data will be protected following the sale of its operations in Myanmar.

Myanmar's military rulers have given the go-ahead for a local company, Shwe Byain Phyu, to own most of Telenor's business in the Southeast Asian country, under a deal to be finalised soon, Reuters reported on Friday.

Some human rights groups have said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach, with several demonstrations held in Myanmar in recent days calling on Telenor to stop the sale altogether.

DNB Asset Management, Telenor's fourth-largest investor with a 1.64% stake, said it had requested a meeting with the company to discuss the impending exit, describing the situation as "a considerable dilemma" for Telenor.

"We plan to discuss the management and treatment of personal data both prior to and following any sale," said Janicke Scheele, the investor's head of responsible investments.

Storebrand Asset Management, Telenor's eighth-largest investor with a 1.31% stake, said it was asking the company to conduct "human rights due diligence" as it departs the country.

In an emailed statement, Kamil Zabielski, the head of sustainable investment at Storebrand, said Telenor needed to assess the likelihood that its assets could be misused after it leaves.

"Telenor must evaluate whether any customer data (or the existing infrastructure) that may eventually be transferred could be misused by the military through any purchasing counterparty and take appropriate measures to avoid or mitigate these risks," its head of sustainable investment, Zabielski told Reuters.

Pension fund KLP, which owns 0.96%, said it was also scrutinising the sale.

"We are in dialogue with Telenor and other stakeholders on this particular matter in order to get a full picture of the circumstances," KLP's head of responsible investments, Kiran Aziz, told Reuters.

In response to the investor statements, Telenor said it had to comply with the law in Myanmar to protect its employees.

"Some have stated that they understand our need to leave the country, but have asked us to close the operation and delete data," said a Telenor spokeswoman.

"Both in the event of a sale and if Telenor Myanmar returns its operating license, the data must still be stored in accordance to local legislation and license terms."

"We cannot violate local laws without exposing our employees to danger, which is utterly unacceptable," she added.

Shwe Byain Phyu and the Myanmar military junta did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The Norwegian government, which is Telenor's biggest shareholder with a stake of nearly 59%, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JaeI_0eFHV70000
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

It was unclear what impact the shareholder pressure will have on Telenor's exit from Myanmar.

The company sought to leave the country after last year's military coup, telling Reuters in September it was selling its operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continued pressure" from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology. read more

Military leaders late last year rejected its plan to sell its local operations - which once contributed as much as 7% of its earnings -- to Lebanese investment firm M1 for $105 million.

Instead, they wanted M1 to partner with Shwe Byain Phyu, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj6ZA_0eFHV70000
Reuters Graphics

According to communications reviewed by Reuters, Shwe Byain Phyu, whose chairman has a history of business ties to the military, will own 80% of the unit under a handover expected to be concluded shortly.

A Telenor spokeswoman previously told Reuters by email that it had had no dialogue with Shwe Byain Phyu and its sale agreement was with M1, which was "the only party we have selected".

Shwe Byain Phyu has denied all ties to the Myanmar army and said it was "selected by Telenor … because it was the most unrelated to the military".

In an emailed statement to Reuters, M1 said it "does not compromise on human rights issues, unlawful interception and surveillance requests" and said it was committed to meeting all its legal and ethical obligations to its users worldwide.

"Should the regulatory decision come out in M1 Group’s favor, we will announce the identity and details of the entity that would be the legal owner of the Telenor Myanmar operation, in due course," M1 said.

It added it was committed to preserving the Telenor Myanmar operations.

Two employees of Telenor Myanmar, who asked not to be named, citing safety considerations, told Reuters last week that authorities had already requested the call logs of opponents of the junta and the last known location of people on the run.

They said Telenor had complied.

Telenor's spokeswoman previously told Reuters it was not possible for Telenor to comment on directives from the military, due to risks to employees.

Additional reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Poppy McPherson in Bangkok: editing by Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan brewer Kirin to exit Myanmar, seek sale of two units

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings (2503.T)will withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner, it said on Monday. Kirin has been in a dispute with local partner Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL) on how to dissolve...
ECONOMY
globalvoices.org

Myanmar activists oppose sale of Telenor telecom to military-linked firm

Activists and civil society groups in Myanmar have sent open letters and launched an online petition to the Norwegian government opposing the sale of Telenor Myanmar to a company with links to the country’s Tatmadaw (armed forces). Telenor is a multinational telecom company based in Norway. It started operating...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telenor Myanmar#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Norwegian#Southeast Asian#Dnb Asset Management#Klp
The Associated Press

Data complaint filed against plan to sell Telenor Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A customer of Telenor’s Myanmar telecommunications business has filed a complaint with Norway’s data protection authority, saying the company’s plan to sell the business risks a potentially dangerous breach of privacy, the law firm representing the person said. After the military ousted Myanmar’s...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Telenor offshoot WG2 aspires to be the Twilio of telecom

Try explaining what Twilio does to many people who grew up pre-Internet (this reporter included) and you might as well speak Klingon. CPaaS? APIs? The acronyms alone seem designed to elicit uncomprehending stares. And yet the software company, for all its ups and downs in the last year, is currently worth more than some of Europe's best-known telecom brands.
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Telenor hopes for growth in 2022

Telenor Group president and CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured) explained the Norwegian group expects earnings to be flat or slightly higher in 2022 compared with 2021, a year he noted in an earnings statement was affected by the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Brekke stated Telenor remained focused on returning to growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Germany to transfer hydrogen technology to Africa -govt official

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The German government is planning to transfer hydrogen production technology to African countries amid its efforts to quit coal and nuclear energy, a German government official said on Wednesday. Germany will have to import 40-60% of the hydrogen it needs for its energy transformation plans,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. sanctions on Russian banks are the West's most potent economic threat

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - For NATO members, the most powerful measure against Russia were it to invade Ukraine would be U.S. sanctions cutting off Russian state banks from the dollar according to Russian executives, bankers, and former senior U.S. sanctions officials. The United States has warned that Russia could invade as early as this week. Moscow denies it has such plans but says the West needs to take its concerns about NATO expansion seriously. read more Washington, and its allies in Europe, are finalising an extensive package of sanctions if Russia were to launch an invasion according to U.S. and European officials. read more The U.S. package would expand a technology export ban to include any goods made with U.S. components or software, as well as proposed sanctions against specific Russian billionaires. But sanctions experts say more than any other measure, aggressive action against Russia's state banks would hit its economy the hardest. "Banking sanctions are the most impactful measure the U.S. can carry out in the short term," said Brian O'Toole, a former senior advisor to the director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control or OFAC in the U.S. Treasury Department, which designs and manages the implementation of sanctions. Proposed sanctions against Russian banks would bar them from making any transactions in U.S. dollars, essentially freezing any dollar-denominated assets or liabilities held by the banks at home and abroad. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday said sanctions against Russian banks would be “unpleasant” and lead to a spike in volatility, but said the state would make sure that all deposits with banks and all transactions, including in foreign currencies, were secured. Russia’s abundant hard currency reserves – now at $635bn – would help shield against the potential blow, he said. read more When asked about possible sanctions on Russian state banks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters that Russia was “preparing for unpredictable actions” from the United States “by hedging against any risks."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy gas flows from Libya to restart on Thursday

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gas flows into Italy from Libya will restart on Thursday, ahead of schedule, following unplanned maintenance on facilities at the Mellitah Complex, Italian energy group Eni said. Earlier this month Eni had announced Libyan gas flows to Italy would be materially reduced from Feb. 4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks up on strong commodity prices; geopolitics in focus

* MSCI LatAm stocks firm above 1% for second session * Chile debates new constitution (Updates prices, adds details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies and stocks in Latin America gained on Wednesday on strong commodity prices and a subdued dollar, as investors remained cautious on skepticism over a partial pullout of Russian troops from near Ukraine. The dollar index eased 0.3% for the second consecutive session as investors watched for signs on whether tensions in Ukraine could subside, but stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data raised expectations for an aggressive Federal Reserve, which helped limit further dollar declines. Fed minutes showed that officials last month agreed it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies gained 0.7% with Brazil's real, Mexican and Chilean pesos and the Peruvian sol all up against the dollar, helped by strong metal and oil prices. "Even though the classic playbook says that EM should suffer as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates, the valuation discount seems to be negating the impact alongside the boom in commodity prices," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at online broker XM. Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned that inflation in Latin America will prompt more interest rate hikes in the region. Riskier emerging market assets had gained on Tuesday after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops surrounding Ukraine, but concerns lingered after the United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine and Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack. Chile's peso rose 0.5% against the dollar, while the sol gained 1.2% as prices of copper edged higher. Chile is also framing a new constitution with plans to nationalize its mining industry. Analysts say a full nationalization of the mining sector poses a significant risk for Chilean assets. "This would result in substantially increased market uncertainty, which in turn would lead to an increased risk premium in Chilean assets," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. Colombia's peso slipped 0.3% after a central bank survey showed higher inflation expectations and a faster interest rate hikes. Latin American stocks gained 1.4%. The index has rallied 14.3% this year, outperforming the S&P 500, which has slipped 6% so far in 2022. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1245.74 1.36 MSCI LatAm 2436.20 1.55 Brazil Bovespa 115568.45 0.64 Mexico IPC 53712.68 0.94 Chile IPSA 4653.04 0.2 Argentina MerVal 90488.60 2.778 Colombia COLCAP 1504.74 1.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1287 0.6 Mexico peso 20.2517 0.68 Chile peso 797 0.43 Colombia peso 3956.57 -0.23 Peru sol 3.746 1.23 Argentina peso 106.5700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Europe's bid for AI standard faces long road, EU lawmakers say

STRASBOURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Europe's effort to set a standard for artificial intelligence will likely take more than a year, with the debate focusing on whether facial recognition should be banned and who should enforce the rules, two key lawmakers said on Wednesday. The European Commission last year proposed...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Yara buys 14% stake in Brazil farm trade platform Orbia

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A unit of Norwegian plant nutrition company Yara International ASA (YAR.OL) has acquired for an undisclosed sum a 14% stake in Brazilian online farm products trade platform Orbia, majority owned by Germany's Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE). The move, formally announced after the parties secured approval...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Nepal Police Break up Protests Over US-Funded Infrastructure Projects

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal police used teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters objecting to a U.S.-funded infrastructure programme, officials said on Wednesday. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide $500 million in grants to fund an electricity transmission line and road improvement project in Nepal.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy