Protests

Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada

By Associated Press
Pioneer Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa’s police chief resigned Tuesday amid criticism of his inaction against the trucker protests that have paralyzed Canada’s capital for over two weeks, while demonstrators elsewhere across the country abandoned another one of their blockades at the U.S. border. Trucks with horns...

