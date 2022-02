Four months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set of the film Rust, her family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against producers on the film. The lawsuit, announced at a news conference in Santa Fe, claims producers and staff on the film — including Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that discharged and shot Hutchins — were negligent of gun-safety practices on film sets, leading to Hutchins’s death. The lawsuit was brought by her husband, Matthew, and her child, Andros. Brian Panish, a lawyer for Hutchins’s family, said at the press conference that the “reckless behavior and cost cutting” of those named in the suit “led to the senseless and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins.”

