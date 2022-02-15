Eric Shawn: Bail reform = free to kill, say critics

Publications have reportedly received catfished emails with a tip claiming a contender for a role in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office. Politico reported on Tuesday, “Since at least Dec. 1, White House reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, CBS News, and POLITICO have been receiving emails from several different accounts all with the same tip: J[ovanni] O[rtiz], the manager of community outreach and engagement for the Department of Public Safety at Hofstra University, is being eyed for a senior role in Vice President K[amala] H[arris]’ office.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO