Economy

Eric Shawn: Bail reform = free to kill, say critics

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Fox News

Eric Shawn: Punishing Putin if he pushed into Ukraine

POLITICS
Fox News

White House offers no comment on New York bail reform

POLITICS
NewsBreak
Economy
ABC Action News

CNN executive resigns following Chris Cuomo investigation

CNN employees were informed Tuesday that Allison Gollust, the network's chief marketing officer and an executive vice president, resigned following an investigation into former anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew Cuomo. CNN media reporter Brian Stelter posted a copy of the memo from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. "Based on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

CNN ends probe into Cuomo issues, executive Gollust quits -memo

Feb 15 (Reuters) - CNN executive Allison Gollust has resigned after an internal investigation found violations of policy by her and others, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Her departure follows a network investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Before the Jury Could Drop a Bomb in the Palin–New York Times Case, the Judge Did

Friday morning at 9:30 sharp—which seems like years ago now, given all that had happened by Monday afternoon—closing statements began in Sarah Palin’s libel suit against the New York Times. Palin attorney Kenneth Turkel walked to the courtroom lectern, which, these days, is a plexiglass box fitted with a HEPA filter. He removed his mask to address the jury.
U.S. POLITICS
Advertising Age

CNN’s chief marketing officer resigns after Cuomo investigation

CNN said its chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, resigned Tuesday following the conclusion of an investigation of issues surrounding former anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, the former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The network said a comprehensive investigation performed by a former federal judge and an independent law...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
mediaite.com

Major News Outlets Keep Getting Suspicious Tips That This Guy is Up For a BIG Job Working For Kamala Harris: Politico

Publications have reportedly received catfished emails with a tip claiming a contender for a role in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office. Politico reported on Tuesday, “Since at least Dec. 1, White House reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, CBS News, and POLITICO have been receiving emails from several different accounts all with the same tip: J[ovanni] O[rtiz], the manager of community outreach and engagement for the Department of Public Safety at Hofstra University, is being eyed for a senior role in Vice President K[amala] H[arris]’ office.”
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Judge Announces He’ll Dismiss Sarah Palin’s Defamation Case vs. NYT — Regardless of Jury Verdict

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) was always facing an uphill battle in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times; it’s very difficult for public figures to win these kinds of cases. On Monday, a federal judge illustrated that concept in unforgiving terms by announcing, in the middle of the jury’s deliberation, that he would be dismissing the case regardless of their verdict.
POLITICS
AFP

Fed officials see accelerated US rate hikes

Faced with stubbornly high inflation, US central bankers are considering an accelerated schedule for raising the benchmark borrowing rate, according to minutes of their latest meeting released Wednesday. Most of those participating in the January 25-26 Federal Reserve discussions felt "a faster pace of increases... would likely be warranted" compared to the previous cycle of monetary tightening between 2015-18. The Fed slashed rates to zero in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic slammed the US economy causing millions of layoffs. Just two years later, with the economy facing decades-high inflation, the Fed has signaled that it is ready to begin rate hikes soon, with a first move widely expected next month.
BUSINESS

