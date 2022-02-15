Eric Shawn: Bail reform = free to kill, say critics

Faced with stubbornly high inflation, US central bankers are considering an accelerated schedule for raising the benchmark borrowing rate, according to minutes of their latest meeting released Wednesday.
Most of those participating in the January 25-26 Federal Reserve discussions felt "a faster pace of increases... would likely be warranted" compared to the previous cycle of monetary tightening between 2015-18.
The Fed slashed rates to zero in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic slammed the US economy causing millions of layoffs.
Just two years later, with the economy facing decades-high inflation, the Fed has signaled that it is ready to begin rate hikes soon, with a first move widely expected next month.
Comments / 0