The Marine Corps will soon allow secondary caregivers to take three weeks of leave after the arrival of a child ― adding one week onto the Corps’ current policy. “Marine parents, who are designated as secondary caregivers, will be authorized up to 21 days of non-chargeable Secondary Caregiver Leave,” Maj. Jordan Cochran, a spokesman for Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told Marine Corps Times in an email. “This 7-day increase of SCL, from the previous 14 days, will further improve Marine and family readiness, as well as recruiting, retention, and overall talent management of the force.”

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO