Amerco: A Prospect For The Long Haul

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have corrected by 27% from their December highs because the interest in growth companies has declined in the market. In our opinion, this is an excellent opportunity to form a position. Endava is actively growing in the most competitive market - North America. Endava can increase the current revenue from the N.A. market by more than twice by 2026 if it reaches the same market share as in Europe. Given the current growth rates and acquisitions of Levvel and FIVE - this is quite likely. DAVA has strengthened its position in the huge and promising US banking sector through strategic acquisitions. Although margins may be under pressure in the short term due to inflation, in the long term, the company will become more profitable as revenue per employee steadily grows. It is important that DAVA is growing organically at double-digit rates. According to our valuation, the company is trading at a discount to a fair price. We rate shares as a Buy.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO