Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Says Kat's Season 2 'Journey' Is a 'Little Mysterious'

By Kelly Wynne
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbie Ferreira's Euphoria character, Kat Hernandez, could be going through a lot this season. The 25-year-old actress explained that most of her character's problems have yet to be seen this season. "Kat's journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience," Ferreira told The Cut....

E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

HBO Has Renewed Zendaya's Drama Series EUPHORIA for Season 3

HBO has announced that they have renewed Zendaya’s popular drama series Euphoria for a third season. This has been a strong series for HBO. It’s also been a hit critically and culturally, and it’s delivering ratings records for both HBO and HBO Max. This has been a...
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Zendaya Opens Up About Rue’s Journey in “Euphoria” and Addresses The Stigma of Addiction

Season two of the HBO series Euphoria has fans praising actress Zendaya Coleman for her performance as the drug-addicted Rue and have many predicting a second Emmy nomination and win. Judging by her performance thus far, Zendaya did not come to play this season, reminding us all of why in 2020 she made history as the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria.” As the story of Rue unfolds and her addiction becomes more serious, Zendaya went to Instagram to address her character’s journey and shares a powerful message which includes her hope and takeaway for the viewers at home who can relate to her, with a caption that reads: “In an interview, I was asked about Rue’s journey this season, I guess this is what I hope we hold onto and are left with in the end…” she then posted her response and written statement for all to see. “It’s my hope for people watching that they still see her as a person worthy of their love. And worthy of their time, and that she has a redemptive quality still, and that we still see the good in her even if she can’t see it in herself. The actor continues with “If you can love her, then you can love someone that is struggling with the same thing, and maybe have a greater understanding of the pain they’re facing, that is often out of their control. So for me, that is the most important thing. See below to read her entire statement or click HERE.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Zendaya Responds To DARE Criticism

Euphoria star Zendaya has responded to D.A.R.E.'s critiques of the HBO series. In essence, the program objected to the depictions of teen sexuality and drug use in the mature series. However, in comments to TMZ, D.A.R.E. challenged the "groundbreaking" status of the show. But, Zendaya would cut some of that short in some comments to Entertainment Weekly. The actress correctly pointed out that the show wasn't some sort of a life guide, but instead entertainment. When the statement from the agency popped up on social media, a lot of users expressed some surprise that D.A.R.E. still existed. Zendaya also gestured toward the members of the audience who have communicated their feelings of catharsis at seeing struggles rendered on screen without being regarded as irredeemable. Check out what the actress had to say down below.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Barbie Ferreira Can’t Stop Wearing This Charm Necklace

Euphoria is easily one of the most stylish shows on television, but the cast members put their TV personas to shame every time they step on the red carpet or post a pic. If you’re not obsessively checking Barbie Ferreira’s Instagram account for outfit inspiration, you’re doing social media wrong.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Is Renovating a Motel for Her Discovery Plus Series 'Trixie Motel'

Whether you're a diehard RuPaul's Drag Race stan, a certified makeup junkie, or even just a casual viewer of her and Katya Zamolodchikova's bonkers green screen web series, you probably know of drag queen Trixie Mattel. In fact, with so many projects under her cinched belt, it's hard to not know who she is. But, for those living under a pop culture rock, Trixie is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics, and a judge on Queen of the Universe. She's also a podcaster, YouTuber, and web series star to boot.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Barbie Ferreira Calls Out The 'Backhanded Compliments' She Receives About Her Body

Barbie Ferreira is getting real about the struggle to find confidence and self-acceptance. In an interview with Who What Wear, the Euphoria star explained the pressure she feels 'of being this person who "loves themselves"'. She opened up about the real vulnerabilities that exist within everyone and expressed frustration over the fact that society is still not as inclusive as it needs to be.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Euphoria Season 3 Is Happening—Here’s Everything We Know

You'd better stock up on more glitter eye shadow, because Euphoria season three is officially in the works. HBO announced on Friday, February 4, that the Emmy-winning drama (and occasional comedy) had been renewed for another season. This news doesn't exactly come as a surprise, considering the series becomes the talk of the internet after each new episode drops. I mean, if the fan theories that Cassie is pregnant with Nate's child are true…that drama alone could fuel 10 more seasons’ worth of content. Euphoria is also a ratings hit—per a press release from HBO, the season-two premiere was the most-viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max with more than 14 million viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Highsnobiety

Zendaya's Season 2 'Euphoria' Performance Deserves an Emmy

Let's cut to the chase. We all agree Zendaya deserves another Emmy after episode 5 of Euphoria's second season, correct?. The episode gets straight to point, kicking off with a flaring argument between Rue and her mother, Leslie (Nika King), who secretly disposed of Rue's drugs. Agitated by troubling withdrawal...
TV & VIDEOS
