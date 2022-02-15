Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Says Kat's Season 2 'Journey' Is a 'Little Mysterious'

Season two of the HBO series Euphoria has fans praising actress Zendaya Coleman for her performance as the drug-addicted Rue and have many predicting a second Emmy nomination and win. Judging by her performance thus far, Zendaya did not come to play this season, reminding us all of why in 2020 she made history as the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria.” As the story of Rue unfolds and her addiction becomes more serious, Zendaya went to Instagram to address her character’s journey and shares a powerful message which includes her hope and takeaway for the viewers at home who can relate to her, with a caption that reads: “In an interview, I was asked about Rue’s journey this season, I guess this is what I hope we hold onto and are left with in the end…” she then posted her response and written statement for all to see. “It’s my hope for people watching that they still see her as a person worthy of their love. And worthy of their time, and that she has a redemptive quality still, and that we still see the good in her even if she can’t see it in herself. The actor continues with “If you can love her, then you can love someone that is struggling with the same thing, and maybe have a greater understanding of the pain they’re facing, that is often out of their control. So for me, that is the most important thing. See below to read her entire statement or click HERE.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO