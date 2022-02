As a fashion icon, David Beckham’s hair has always been widely followed as a proxy for the latest and most popular men’s hairstyle trends. In recent years, the David Beckham haircut is an undercut on the sides and back with longer hair on top to create a fashionable slick back, comb over, buzz cut or faux hawk. With several different looks, David Beckham’s hairstyle has been a great inspiration for guys looking to experiment with new cuts and styles. Some men may want to experiment with a buzz cut or slicked back undercut for a cool short hairstyle, while others might consider a longer style for a casually trendy look. To inspire you with ideas, we’ve compiled a list of the best David Beckham hairstyles. From short to long hair, explore these stylish haircut styles to find a cool look!

HAIR CARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO