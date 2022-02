T-Pain was recently heard echoing the sentiments of a handful of critical and analytical Black people. For all of us, Black History Month is a time to reflect and remember the greatness that came before us and how their efforts shaped the present we currently live in. That celebratory notion, though, is often overshadowed when put into context. Black History Month relegates acknowledgment of Black accomplishments to one month, in which those outside of the Black community use as evidence that things are equal among all groups. This is not the case.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO