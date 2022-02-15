Twitter reaction to Notre Dame hiring Al Golden

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman appears close to completing his first staff for the Fighting Irish as reports have surfaced that former Temple and Miami (FL) head coach Al Golden will be hired as defensive coordinator. Golden had most recently worked as the linebackers coach with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The college football and Notre Dame world wasted no time reacting to the reports on Twitter as “Golden” was trending for a short time Tuesday morning. Here are just a few of those tweets regarding Notre Dame’s soon-to-be newest employee.

Kevin Fielder of Owls 247 (Temple)

Notre Dame Recruiting

Patrick Engel

The always hilarious Tim Bourret

Patrick Mayhorn (Buckeye Sports)

Angelo Di Carlo

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily

Notre Dame football stats and analytics

Go 'Canes!

Willie Lutz

Former Notre Dame star/current Cincinnati Bengal defender