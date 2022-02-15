ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roses that last a whole year without water

Valentine’s Day is never complete with roses, but it can get expensive and wilt away quickly. Rose Box NYC has a solution, the company specializes in creating long-lasting arrangements with their specially preserved fresh roses.

Rose Box has real long lasting roses that stay fresh for an entire year and each arrangement is handmade to order with tons of customizations options to make each gift as personal as you’d like. The bonus – there’s no maintenance and no need to water for a full year.

