The omicron subvariant BA.2 appears to have the same severity as the original omicron strain, a World Health Organization official said Feb. 2. The subvariant appears to be "overtaking BA.1 but does not show cause for alarm as of now," Boris Pavlin, MD, an epidemiologist and member of the WHO's COVID-19 response team, said in an online WHO briefing. Based on data from Denmark, where BA.2 has overtaken BA.1, the subvariant does not seem to be more severe than BA.1.

