Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.4

Season 12 of Apex Legends, appropriately titled “Defiance,” is just around the corner. And you know what that means: it’s patch notes season. The patch notes are headlined by the big additions and changes to the game. Olympus is seeing some major changes, with multiple new points of interest, a map enlargement, and several other tweaks and changes to help improve players’ experience. Mad Maggie is entering the fray, complete with a kit focused on cutting down the distance between her and her enemies, and flushing out characters that rely on holding down defensive positions. Crypto has received several buffs to his drone, while Caustic’s barrels are now destroyable after they’re activated. The standard rotation of weapons into and out of the care package happens again with the Volt and Alternator changing places, and the Hammerpoint hop-up returns as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO