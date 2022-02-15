ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fowod 4K Digital TV Antenna w/ Magnetic Base $11.87

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Fowod 4K Digital TV Antenna with Magnetic Base for a low $11.87 after...

www.techbargains.com

BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

The Best 4K OLED TV For Gaming Is On Sale For A Great Price

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles are some of the best machines you can play games on, but an OLED TV is undeniably the best display to see them on. OLED technology has come a long way in the last couple of years, and at the top of the TV food chain you'll regularly see one of LG's superb devices dominating the competition. One of the best OLED TVs for gaming is on sale right now for a great price. Amazon has the LG C1 OLED 4K TV discounted to $1,797, down from its $2,100 retail price. If Amazon happens to sell out, Best Buy also has the 65-inch C1 on sale for $1,800.
ELECTRONICS
#Antenna Tv#Free Shipping#Amazon#K Digital Tv Antenna
TechRadar

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals - huge savings of up to $3,500 on 8K, 4K and QLED TVs

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals are now live, with some massive discounts of up to $3,500 available on some of the largest 8K, 4K, and QLED displays. If you want the biggest screen size, the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV is incredible value for money at its sale price of $1,299. That's $200 off the usual price for an excellent quality 4K TV with access to all the major streaming apps that will deliver a stunning picture thanks to its Crystal Processor and dynamic lighting.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Sony Bravia XR A75K: Budget OLED Smart TV revealed with 4K, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support

Sony has unveiled another set of Smart TVs for 2022, having announced the A95K last month at CES 2022. Still part of the broader Bravia XR range, the A75K will be cheaper alternatives to the A95K series. Sony is yet to reveal how much the Bravia XR A75K series will cost though. Still, Sony will offer the Bravia XR A75K series in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, called the 55A75K and 65A75K.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Save up to £2500 on LG and Samsung 4K and OLED TVs with these huge TV deals

The best LG and Samsung TVs might cost a pretty penny, but you can score some pretty major discounts at Box right now, thanks to the retailer's TV sale. Take the five-star LG C1 OLED. The 48-inch model is down from £1299 to only £939, while the 65-inch is going for just £1557 – a saving of £942. Those are seriously good prices on one of the best TVs for movies and gaming.
ELECTRONICS
ccm.net

Everything about The Amazon Fire TV Stick: 4K, remote, price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a Streaming Stick, the size of a USB flash drive, that plugs into one of your TV's HDMI ports. The Fire Stick turns your TV into a Smart TV, allowing you to access content from streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more.
TV SHOWS
techbargains.com

Moon Adult Bike Helmet $11.99

Amazon has the MOON Adult Bike Helmet for a low $11.99 after Coupon Code: "WEB26AAB" (Exp 2/20). Multiple sizes and colors available. Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $24, so you save 50% off list price. Lightweight; Only weighs 9.5oz. Adjustable Sun Visor;...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series deals: don't miss these huge 4K TV discounts

If you're in the market for a 4K smart TV but you don't want to break the bank, these excellent Amazon Fire TV Omni Series deals could be right up your street. Amazon has slashed the price of its Alexa-powered TVs, from the budget-friendly 43-inch model to the cinematic 75-inch panel – and some have dropped to their lowest ever prices.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Wordima 85W 3-Port USB Car Charger $12.99

Amazon has the Wordima 85W 3-Port USB Car Charger for a low $12.49 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "40G7A1S8" (Exp 2/17). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $24.99, so you save 50% off list price. Max output is up to 85W in total (30+30+25)
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Best deals Feb. 7: $159 Apple TV 4K, $99 Gen 2 AirPods, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Monday's best deals include discounts on TurboTax suites, $20 off the Apple TV 4K, third-gen AirPods for $150, and a 1TB SanDisk SSD for $75.
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

11 Great TV and Soundbar Deals: OLED, 4K, Streaming Sticks

It’s nearly Super Bowl Sunday, which means it’s a good time to consider upgrading your home theater setup. TVs and soundbars go on sale throughout the year, but Black Friday and the period right now are when you can expect to see some of the steepest discounts. So if you missed out a few months ago, this is your best chance to make up for it. Check out our Best TV and Best Soundbar guides for more of our recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

T-fal 5-Qt Excite ProGlide Nonstick Jumbo Cooker w/ Lid Cookware $19.79

Amazon has the T-fal 5-Qt Excite ProGlide Nonstick Jumbo Cooker w/ Lid Cookware for a low $19.79. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $29.99, so you save 34% off list price. Durable aluminum construction for long lasting performance. Superior proglide Non-stick interior withstands the rigors...
SHOPPING

