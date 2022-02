The LEC is going to be joined by a familiar face starting this weekend: host Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere has announced that she is returning to the broadcast. Sjokz, who has worked as a freelancer for the European League of Legends broadcast for the better part of a decade, had been absent from the show for two reasons. In the first week, she deliberately took a step back from her esports endeavors as she was processing the unexpected passing of her mother. In the subsequent week, however, Sjokz revealed that she had not yet been able to find a contractual agreement with the LEC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO