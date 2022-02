Natural wines. The talk of the town in recent years and on everyone’s list of things to try. If you keep your ears peeled on your next rendezvous at some of the hottest wine bars in town, at some point, you’re bound to hear people – from young wine enthusiasts to serious oenophiles – discussing natural wines from across the room. Keen to learn about it? Join us as we get cosy with Caitlin Schriner, one of the four founders of Wine Mouth and Joyce Huang, Wine Mouth's weekly curator to acquaint ourselves with the fun and fresh bevvy that’s even got the co-sign of the cool kids drinking it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO