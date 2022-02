Mark it down in the history books, folks: on Feb. 14, 2022, Lizzo invented the color red. The "Rumors" singer brought the bold hue to life while stepping out in a sexy scarlet dress on Valentine's Day. We were so occupied by admiring the sparkly number, we almost failed to notice the mystery man she was hand in hand with while exiting Craig's in West Hollywood. Although his identity and the nature of their relationship is still under wraps, he did subtly match Lizzo with pops of red on his mask and sneakers, so they've already got the whole coordinated-style thing down to a science if they are indeed a couple.

