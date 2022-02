The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett took yet another detour, tying the show back to popular characters from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars titles. As expected, we got a little time with Grogu, formerly known as Baby Yoda, and finally received some concrete information about his backstory. A single flashback scene answered a major question about the adorable character's origins, and his place in the overall Star Wars story, but it also created an even bigger mystery in the process.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO