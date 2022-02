Your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the first things you set when you start a new game in Night City. This, along with the life path that you set upon and your core attributes, are what make up your character at the start of your adventure. When the game opens, you are able to set V’s skin tone, eye color, scars to their face, as well as other more discrete choices. However, if you feel unsure about V’s appearance after starting your game and want to change it, there is a way to change your character’s appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. Need to know how to change up how you look in Cyberpunk 2077? We’ve got you covered.

