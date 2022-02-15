Save the Date for Taste of Sonoma Live Event at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens

February 4th – — STARS events are celebrations of ultra premium and luxury level wines from all over the world, and this time, wine expert Ian Blackburn has gathered SIX top RHÔNE VALLEY selections and will deliver them to your door! A unique opportunity to taste, explore, sip, swirl, and engage with industry leaders and colorful personalities from the Rhône Valley wine category, featuring Domaine Alain Graillot, Chêne Bleu, Domaine Faury, Domaine JL Chave, Domaine de la Janasse, and Domaine Le Sang des Cailloux! Co-hosted by soil science expert and winemaker Michael Larner of Larner Vineyards in Santa Barbara; and guest appearances by the Owners (Via Zoom Recording) and the Importers: Kermit Lynch, David Shiverick, Winebow, and Wilson Daniels. Enjoy with a tasting flight or six bottles delivered to you – we ship nationwide! The Wine Community brings great people together with amazing wine and legendary stories.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO