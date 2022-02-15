‘The price I’m willing to pay,' Djokovic says of missing competitions

T ennis star Novak Djokovic said he is willing to miss future competitions, such as the French Open and Wimbledon , rather than have the COVID-19 vaccine forced upon him.

Djokovic was deported from Australia last month when his medical vaccination exemption was denied , subsequently canceling his visa . His appeals were denied on grounds of public interest so as to not “excite anti-vax sentiment."



"I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body," Djokovic said. "That is the price I am willing to pay.”

Michel Euler/AP Serbia's Novak Djokovic smiles while holding the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



The 20-time Grand Slam winner said he hopes he is able to play in future tournaments, noting he “can play for many more years.”

“The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” Djokovic said. “I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

'I’M A BLACK YOUNG LADY': SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON BLASTS OLYMPIC DOUBLE STANDARDS

In an interview with the BBC , Djokovic talked about his dedication to nutrition, calling himself a “student of wellness.” He said he would keep an open mind regarding the vaccine down the road “because we are all trying to find, collectively, a best possible solution to end COVID."

Mark Baker/AP FILE - Fans of Serbian Novak Djokovic surround a car as it leaves the offices of lawyers following his court win ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 10, 2022. His visa, however, was canceled again for the coronavirus-related issues, and Djokovic was eventually deported. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)



Djokovic described his experience in Australia as “tough.” Initially, he was not able to get in touch with his family for several hours.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"It was very, very hard. While I was still at the airport, I couldn't use my phone for three, four hours. I was lost, really, I didn't know what was happening."