Ben Simmons has faced a tough time ever since Philadelphia 76ers were thrown out of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season. Having to take majority of the blame for his offensive prowess and shooting woes, the Australian playmaker decided not to step foot in the NBA for the Wells Fargo Center team whatsoever. As a result of which, fans cannot keep calm as he will be in action for the first time in the season alongside his new teammates from Brooklyn Nets.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO