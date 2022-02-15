ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurors have reached a verdict in the Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit trial

By Sonia Moghe, CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJurors have reached a verdict in Sarah Palin's defamation suit against the New York Times. The jury of nine has been deliberating since Friday afternoon. Unbeknownst to...

Indy100

Judge in Sarah Palin libel trial asks her weird question then points out his wife in court

The trial of Sarah Palin vs. New York Times is underway and so far some great one-liners have come out of it. On Thursday, court resumed in lower Manhattan, where Palin continued her testimony from the day before and the New York Times began their cross-examination. But before the court took a short break, District Judge Jed Rakoff, asked Palin an interesting question.
Washington Post

Sarah Palin and the price of fame

Sarah Palin is the 21st century’s Monica Lewinsky. Catchy lead, KP, but people don’t understand analogies or metaphors anymore. They’ll think you mean that Palin was once a presidential intern who had an affair with a president. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
Washington Post

Sarah Palin bombs on witness stand in New York Times trial

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s years as a conservative provocateur, TV personality and outspoken critic of the “lamestream media” have ill-prepared her for any venue in which the federal rules of evidence hold sway. In the Manhattan courtroom of Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Thursday, Palin and her bombast bombed.
The Independent

‘This one crossed the line’: Sarah Palin’s attorney accuses New York Times of ‘arrogance’ in defamation trial

An attorney for Sarah Palin has dismissed arguments and explanations from The New York Times and its legal team in a high-profile defamation case as “indicative of an arrogance and a sense of power” within the newspaper.In closing arguments at the trial in US District Court in Manhattan, attorney Ken Turkel argued that the case before the jury remained the former Alaska governor’s “only remedy” following a 2017 editorial at the centre of the trial.The editorial, corrected within 12 hours after it was published, falsely linked Ms Palin’s political action committee’s map – featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts –...
Vanity Fair

Judge Plans to Throw Out Sarah Palin’s Case Against The New York Times

In a bombshell announcement on Monday, senior U.S. district judge Jed Rakoff said he plans to toss out Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against The New York Times––a decision he made while the jury was still deliberating. This ruling, Rakoff explained, was based on his belief that no jury could reasonably prove that the Times and its former editorial page editor James Bennet acted with “actual malice” when it published a 2017 editorial linking Palin’s political action committee to the 2011 mass shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords’s constituent event.
Slate

Before the Jury Could Drop a Bomb in the Palin–New York Times Case, the Judge Did

Friday morning at 9:30 sharp—which seems like years ago now, given all that had happened by Monday afternoon—closing statements began in Sarah Palin’s libel suit against the New York Times. Palin attorney Kenneth Turkel walked to the courtroom lectern, which, these days, is a plexiglass box fitted with a HEPA filter. He removed his mask to address the jury.
Anchorage Daily News

The existential dread of journalists watching the Sarah Palin trial

Every journalist knows the feeling. Your story - or the story you’ve edited - has been published, maybe on a tight deadline, and you realize too late that it contains a mistake. Cue the stages of grief: Defensive disbelief. Horror. Resignation. Self-flagellation. And finally, a humiliating correction notice permanently branded on your work.
Fox News

Judge set to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case, siding with New York Times

A U.S. Judge will dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times. The ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff marks a major victory for the Times, after Palin’s legal team argued a 2017 editorial defamed her by unfairly linking her to the 2011 mass shooting that killed six people and wounded then-Rep. Gabby Giffords. Rakoff said Palin had failed to show that the Gray Lady had acted out of malice, which is required in libel lawsuits involving politicians and other public figures.
CBS New York

Jury Deliberations Begin In Sarah Palin’s Defamation Trial Against The New York Times

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jurors started deliberating Friday in Sarah Palin‘s libel lawsuit against the New York Times. The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is suing the newspaper over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked Palin’s political rhetoric to a 2011 mass shooting involving Rep. Gabby Giffords. The paper later corrected the editorial and tweeted an apology. James Sample, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra Law School, told CBS2 in order for Palin to win, she would need to establish the Times acted with actual malice. Jury deliberations began today in @SarahPalinUSA v. @nytimes trial. Will resume Monday. I asked Palin, as she was leaving court, how she thinks it went, she said “it went well.” More here: pic.twitter.com/JuyL9EBneX — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) February 11, 2022 A New York Times spokesperson released a statement saying it part, “In this trial we are seeking to reaffirm a foundational principle of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish unintentional errors by news organizations.” The jury is expected to pick up deliberations Monday morning in federal court in Lower Manhattan. Editor’s note: This story was first published Feb. 11.
