Jurors have reached a verdict in the Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jurors started deliberating Friday in Sarah Palin‘s libel lawsuit against the New York Times. The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is suing the newspaper over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked Palin’s political rhetoric to a 2011 mass shooting involving Rep. Gabby Giffords. The paper later corrected the editorial and tweeted an apology. James Sample, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra Law School, told CBS2 in order for Palin to win, she would need to establish the Times acted with actual malice. Jury deliberations began today in @SarahPalinUSA v. @nytimes trial. Will resume Monday. I asked Palin, as she was leaving court, how she thinks it went, she said “it went well.” More here: pic.twitter.com/JuyL9EBneX — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) February 11, 2022 A New York Times spokesperson released a statement saying it part, “In this trial we are seeking to reaffirm a foundational principle of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish unintentional errors by news organizations.” The jury is expected to pick up deliberations Monday morning in federal court in Lower Manhattan. Editor’s note: This story was first published Feb. 11.

