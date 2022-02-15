ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Toddler reunited with guardian after found walking alone in Englewood

By Erik Runge, Melissa Espana
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaajO_0eFHR0xl00

CHICAGO — A young girl who was found alone outside in the city’s Englewood neighborhood has been reunited with her guardian, according to police.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone called police to say they saw the toddler, between the ages of 2 and 4, standing on a sidewalk on the 600 block of West 71st Street. She was fully clothed and was wearing a jacket and a hat.

The girl was not injured but was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said she was reunited with her guardian around 8 a.m. Tuesday. No further information has been provided at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Meet the Chicago firefighter who is inspiring future first responders

Lt. Quention Curtis from the Chicago Fire Department joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about the incredible work he is doing inspiring future first responders with his organization ‘Black Fire Brigade’. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Englewood#Toddler#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Weddings are on pace for a record high in 2022

Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the increase in weddings for 2022. Experts say that 2.6 million weddings are expected to occur in the United States this year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy