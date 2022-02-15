ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Is “All About” Her PDA With Ben Affleck

wmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer fiancés Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn’t be more in-your-face about the fact that they’ve rekindled their flame nearly two decades after the era of “Bennifer.” And according to Lopez, the reason why is much simpler than a publicity stunt: She simply loves herself some good ole...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Keeping Ben Affleck Details Under Wraps, But She Did Admit To Some Unusual PDA Locations

Celebrity couples have a penchant for making headlines, and there are few quite as famous currently as Bennifer 2.0. The public was gobsmacked when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited so many years later, and every update about the A-listers managed to break the internet. While JLO has been keeping Affleck details under wraps, she did admit to some unusual PDA locations.
wmagazine.com

Linda Evangelista Poses for Her First Photoshoot Since Opening Up About Her Surgery Injuries

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
