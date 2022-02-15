Jennifer Lopez Is “All About” Her PDA With Ben Affleck

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO