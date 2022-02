The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of losing some key players to free agency this offseason, especially after Tom Brady announced his decision to retire. With Brady no longer under center for the Bucs, the team faces a far more uncertain future. One key player who is going to be weighing his options is running back Leonard Fournette. According to Matt Lombardo, Fournette is expected to test the open market in NFL free agency.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO