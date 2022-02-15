ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

New York Times found not liable in Palin defamation case

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kwhp_0eFHQVtA00

A jury found The New York Times not liable after the news organization was sued by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) over an editorial it published linking her to a mass shooting in 2011.

The jury's decision Tuesday, which was unanimous, came a day after the judge in the case indicated he would dismiss the lawsuit against the newspaper, saying Palin's attorneys produced a lack of evidence to suggest the news organization acted recklessly or knowingly published false material about her.

"I think this [was] an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of The Times," U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff said in court on Monday. "The law here sets a very high standard [for actual malice]. The court finds that that standard has not been met."

Palin's lawyers argued during the trial that The Times and James Bennet, then the editorial page editor at the newspaper, acted with "actual malice" against the former governor when they published an editorial linking her to the deadly 2011 shooting in an Arizona parking lot of then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).

The jury's verdict in the civil case ruled against Palin's claims of libel.

"The New York Times welcomes today’s decision," a spokesperson for the newspaper said after Rakoff indicated he would move to dismiss the case as the jury was still deliberating. "It is a reaffirmation of a fundamental tenet of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish or intimidate news organizations that make, acknowledge and swiftly correct unintentional errors."

After publication, The Times later corrected the inaccuracies in the initial editorial, noting a previous version had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting."

On the witness stand last week, Palin described a feeling of being “powerless” after the editorial's publication.

"It was devastating to read, again, an accusation, a false accusation that I had anything to do with murder, murdering innocent people," Palin said.

The case was widely seen by observers as a major test of press freedoms and the high standard for defamation cases against public figures.

Palin's lawyers are expected to file an appeal, a likelihood Rakoff cited as he explained his decision to dismiss the case as the jury continued to deliberate, saying that "the court of appeals will greatly benefit from knowing how the jury decided."

The Times has not lost not lost a libel case in an American courtroom in at least 50 years, the newspaper noted.

Updated 3:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
CBS News

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
CNN

Florida state House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

(CNN) — Florida's state House on Thursday passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would prohibit abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing only for exceptions involving "serious risk" to the pregnant person and fatal fetal abnormality, but with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill now...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy