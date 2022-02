February 11, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, CA, - Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has released the latest Report of Registration which reflects data as of January 4, 2022. Ahead of the June 7, 2022, Statewide Primary Election, 22,005,243 Californians are registered to vote, which is 81.57 percent of eligible Californians. This is an increase in voter registration of 5.88 percent compared to the 75.69 percent of eligible voters registered by the last 154-Day Report of Registration before the last gubernatorial primary election in 2018. An 88-Day Supplemental Report of Registration which includes voter registration data by newly-drawn districts will be released in early April. Reports will also be issued reflecting registration data as of 60 and 15 days in advance of the primary election.

