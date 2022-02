Ex Machine Head, now Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel performed a hardcore version of the U.S. national anthem during the Dublin Gaels basketball, this past Thursday (10th) game as part of the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL). Video of his appearance can be seen below. Demmel grew up, and still lives in Dublin, California which is not too far from Oakland. Demmel left Machine Head in 2018 and recently reunited with Vio-Lence, who will release a new EP, Let The World Burn, on March 4 via Metal Blade Records. This will be the band’s first original release since 1993, when they released Nothing to Gain.

