Proposal includes $1 billion for Interstate Bridge and $5 million for C-TRAN Bus Rapid Transit. For the fourth time in the past two decades, the Washington State Legislature is proposing the largest transportation package in history. Unveiled today by Democrat leaders, the $16.8 billion proposal would fund a host of projects around the state, including $1 billion in funds for the I-5 Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR). It does not include an increase in the gas tax. The “Move Ahead Washington” proposal would run 16 years and includes substantial money for transit and other publicly funded transportation.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO