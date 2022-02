Foo Fighters go from sold-out arenas to the realm of Fraggle Rock in this clip for the Apple TV+ series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, out now on the streaming service. Dave Grohl and company join Jim Henson’s beloved puppets to form an unlikely supergroup to perform the series’ Grohl-penned theme song “Fraggle Rock Rock“; the series itself is a spinoff of the 2020 film Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and marks the first time in 35 years that the Fraggles have been back on television.

