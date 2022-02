At 90 years old, John Williams continues to create new scores for films, television, and even theme parks. (Did you know he wrote a suite for Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? He did.) But while Williams was really the only composer of Star Wars music for decades, others have gotten involved in recent years, particularly for Lucasfilm’s various television series. The themes to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, for example, were written by Ludwig Göransson.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO