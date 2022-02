LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Welcome to the LGI Homes fourth quarter and full year 2021 conference call. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the company's website later today at www.lgihomes.com. We have allocated an hour for prepared remarks and a Q&A. [Operator instructions] At this time, I'll turn the call over to Joshua Fattor, vice president of investor relations at LGI Homes.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO