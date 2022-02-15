ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best teal bath towel

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best way to cap off a nice, relaxing shower is with a good towel. You want something soft and absorbent that will dry your skin instead of just pushing the water around. You want something substantial enough to handle as...

Best thick yarn

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Experienced knitters know the value of high-quality yarn. In fact, the yarn you use on your knitting projects can make or break the final piece. A high-quality thick yarn, for example, will produce a beautiful final project that feels lusciously soft and durable.
LIFESTYLE
15 Best Electric Towel Warmer Units for Your Bathroom

Thanks to European hotels, towel warmer units are becoming a staple in every bathroom. Not only do these elevate your entire lavatory, but they also make great storage units for hanging damp towels. So if you’re planning to do a bathroom makeover, then you should get your hands on these electric towel warmers.
ELECTRONICS
CLOT and Hippopotamus Deliver a Set of Organic Bath Towels

For its latest collaboration, CLOT has come together with Japanese premium towel label, Hippopotamus. The duo has put together a set of organic bath towels featuring CLOT’s emblematic prints, Silk Royale and ALIENEGRA. Coming in “Red Silk” and “Olive ALIENEGRA,” the made-in-Japan towels are constructed of organic cotton and...
PETS
Hints from Heloise: Enjoy your bath towel

DEAR HELOISE: Somehow a minor controversy has arisen regarding use of a bath towel more than once because of perceived dead skin cells acting as a culture for other bacteria. Although this is at least theoretically a potential, it must be taken in context. All day long, every human and animal is shedding dead skin, hair, fur, dandruff, bacteria and virus-laden exhaled air, and saliva when we eat and speak normally — not to mention coughing, sneezing, cat furballs and dog excrement in the neighborhood, etc. I don’t mean to sound too gross. Thank goodness we currently wear masks and have social distancing.
PETS
Sentrel Bath Systems Review

Originally Posted On: https://www.gvdrenovationsinc.com/blog/sentrel-bath-systems-review/. If you’re looking for real stone, granite, or marble wall panels for a bathtub or wall surrounds, then this Sentrel shower review is perfect for you. Using Sentrel, a revolutionary scratch-resistant composite wall surround system for bathrooms; you can achieve the appearance of genuine stone without the high price tag or grout issues commonly associated with granite and marble and you can easily find it in Sacramento.
HOME & GARDEN
Best food huggers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over one-third of all food goes uneaten in the United States. To reduce food waste, many people are trying to save leftovers and uneaten produce by storing them in reusable containers called food huggers.
LIFESTYLE
The Best Bath Salts, Bubbles and Bombs for a Soothing Soak

Not to be dramatic, but I feel as if my entire existence has led me to recommend these bath products to you. I’m a staunch advocate for the bath; I think it’s the best place to think and relax, a fantastic place to recover from a strenuous day or a tough workout. It’s also a terrific location for reading a play, which often can be read from start to finish with one dry hand throughout the course of a single soak–just a suggestion! Baths are always a productive use of your time, even if you’re simply floating there. At their most basic, they will get you clean, and at their most opulent, they may just change your whole life (I suppose I did go dramatic there). Here is a selection of all the accouterments for the perfect bath, from fluffy bubbles to fluffy towels.
LIFESTYLE
Best Stearns life jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wearing a life jacket should be your top priority when setting out on a body of water. Personal flotation devices come in a wide range of designs and materials to suit different purposes, and choosing the right one is as important as picking any other essential boating item. If you need a life jacket that will suit most water-related activities, the Stearns Men’s V1 Series Hydroprene Life Jacket will do the job.
AMAZON
Lifestyle
How to Fold Every Type of Towel

For some, towel folding is the best part of laundry. It's not just because the warm, soft, fluffy cloths can be delightful to handle fresh out of the dryer—there is a near-therapeutic quality to the repetitive motion that many (us included!) find relaxing. Ahead, we detail how to fold every type of towel, from regular bath and beach iterations to kitchen cloths, with the help of Jamie Gibberman, a professional organizer and the co-owner of Get Organized RVA in Richmond, Virginia. His first piece of advice? Make sure you have a large, flat, clean work surface, so you can smooth the piece down in between each step. "The end goal is to hide the edges so that only the folds are facing front," he explains.
RICHMOND, VA
How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
On-Trend Kitchen and Bath Upgrades

(Family Features) Kitchens and bathrooms remain among the top picks for homeowners looking to upgrade because their functional contributions to the household can’t be overstated and they typically provide high return on investment. If you’re considering a renovation project for either in-demand space, consider some of these on-trend ideas...
INTERIOR DESIGN
16 Best Bath Salts Perfect for Soothing Your Mind and Body

There's no denying the relief that comes from a good, long soak—and the best bath salts are the key to resetting yourself mentally and physically when cortisol levels are peaking. A moody candle, slow yoga flow, and relaxing playlist can no doubt help you chill out on busy weeknights, but when your body and mind could use a total wind-down (and you have the time to spare), it doesn't get much better than drawing yourself a warm bath, sprinkling in some bath salts, and luxuriating in the water until your fingers start pruning.
SKIN CARE
Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING

