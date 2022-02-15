ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York Trees Figured Out A Way To Share The Love For Valentines Day

By Vinnie
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, love was sure in the air for our coniferous and deciduous friends in New York on Valentine's day. In fact, all year. When it comes to trees, it must be hard to be single. Alone in the forest with nobody to hold. Freddy Mercury once said "could anybody find me,...

wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

Millions Of Beautiful Butterflies Heading From Mexico To New York

Empire State residents are in for a very beautiful sight. Millions of Monarch butterflies are heading from Mexico to New York this spring, Only In Your State reports. "Monarch butterflies are perhaps the most well-known and beloved butterflies in North America. A ubiquitous sight in gardens, prairies, and natural areas from coast to coast, their arrival in northern states and Canadian provinces is viewed by many as a welcome sign of the change in seasons from spring to summer," The Xerces Society writes about the Monarch butterflies.
MEXICO, NY
96.9 WOUR

26 Legendary New York State Diners

Everybody loves a diner! And why? Maybe it is the nostalgia for the old days, maybe because most diners are the heart of their community (or neighborhood). Heck, maybe it is because the food is always so darn good! It doesn't matter, each diner on this list fits all of those criteria. Plus, it seems like every town, no matter the size, has that one special place where locals gather for a cup of coffee, some eggs, a stack of flapjacks and a good dose of gossip. There are hundreds of great diners across "Upstateland." Here is a random list of 26 that are sure to give you a good start in your morning. From the tip of Long Island to the tip of Western New York, the Empire State has no shortage of excellent diners. Some have been around for a decade or so, and some have been around for five decades or so. Most are mom-and pop diners that have been in the family for a couple of generations. It is always fun to eat at a diner and we submit that these 26 are just too good to pass up! Twenty-five of them are in Upstate New York, from the lower Hudson Valley out to Western New York and up through the Catskills, Adirondacks and on to North Country. But we had to put in a great and historic diner from New York City. They do have some great diners in the Big Apple!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
96.9 WOUR

Incredible Ice Volcanos Erupting Along Lake Shores in New York

Letchworth State Park isn't the only place you can see ice volcanos. The winter phenomenon is erupting along shores in New York state too. The combination of wind, water, cold temperatures, and ice are creating winter volcanoes on Lake Erie. The best place to see them is at Evangola State Park in Southern Erie County, according to New York State Parks.
SCIENCE
96.9 WOUR

How Cute! There’s a Heart-Shaped Lake in the Adirondacks

Looking for a romantic spot in the woods to do a little necking this Valentine's Day? There's a heart-shaped lake nestled in the Adirondacks. Okay, "Lake" is probably a strong word. According to Adirondack expert Bill Ingersoll, who has written several guide books on the Adirondacks and surrounding areas, the body of water is actually a small bog pond near North Creek, New York, better known as the home of Gore Mountain. You can find it on Google Maps by searching for "Bird Pond."
NORTH CREEK, NY
96.9 WOUR

A Somewhat New Feeling Castle In New York Is Less Than You’d Imagine

Looking to own a unique home? Maybe you want to feel like royalty? This house definitely gives you both, for way less than you'd think. It is a castle. It isn't every day in New York State a castle hits the market for sale, but today it has. In fairness, this Pine Bush, New York home has been on the market for many days, which could mean it is your time to strike and feel like a king or queen by owning your very own castle.
PINE BUSH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valentines Day#Tree#Mansions#Dictionairy Com#Nys#The National Park Service
96.9 WOUR

10 Things People HATE About Living in New York State

Living in the Northeast is just a different animal. People have a different demeanor. The weather toughens you up and the way of life is a bit different than if you live in the southeast, midwest, or west coast. I've lived in New York State my whole life, all of...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Hunters Take Fewer Bears In 2021; DEC Says It’s No Concern

With bear hunting season officially wrapped up in New York State, the numbers are in as to how hunters did this year. Wildlife managers from the State Department of Conservation (DEC) receive their data from bear hunters each year. This information is used to help better guide future management decisions, according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
LIFESTYLE
96.9 WOUR

DEC Announces Free Fishing Weekends for NY Freshwater Anglers

Who doesn't love getting out and fishing around the Hudson Valley? It's even sweeter when it's free, right?. The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced their first free fishing days for 2022 and have released the free fishing days throughout the rest of the year. Mark your calendars for President's Day Weekend, February 19th and 20th as the first free fishing weekend in New York State.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.9 WOUR

GALLERY: New York State’s Amazing Past White House Connections

President's Day is celebrated with commemorations of our dead former leaders, for history to be learned about their lives and administrations, and, (sadly) a day for President's Day sales and discounts in many of our stores. New York has a rich presidential history, and no matter how many times you...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Horrific Saugerties, New York Murder Featured on ID Discovery

A disturbing murder that rocked an entire community made national television. When you're watching television, the last thing you expect to see is a Hudson Valley reference. I'm not sure why it surprises us. The Hudson Valley is a big place and it's been mentioned more than a few times. Usually, when Poughkeepsie or another place in the region makes it to the big or small screen it is a good thing. However, this is one reference that is a major blemish and it's extremely tragic.
SAUGERTIES, NY
96.9 WOUR

Did You Know New York State Has It’s Own Fountain Of Youth?

If you've ever wanted to find the Fountain of Youth, look no further than New York State. We have what some consider one of the best Fountain of Youth's in the entire country. The Fountain of Youth is a mythical spring, well, until someone finds a real one anyways. Allegedly, the fountain restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. Another part of the legend, you could become immortal drinking the water.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy