Motorsports

Lexus plans next-gen IMSA GT3 car, adds Le Mans to wish list

Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexus has raced in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with its RC F since 2017, based on a road car platform that was never intended to race in the GT3 arena. Parent company Toyota unveiled its GR GT3 Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon last month. This new design isn’t based...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will miss the Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is finally set, and two drivers will end up missing the race. After months of speculation that this year’s Daytona 500 could be the first ever without at least 40 cars, it was recently confirmed that there would indeed be a full 40-car field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1989 Mazda MX-6, an Enthusiast’s Four-wheel Steering Choice

Today’s Rare Ride represents the rarest subset of a vehicle that was for most, an afterthought. A sporty coupe ignored in its day, the MX-6 was by most accounts a handsome car that was fun to drive. Particularly elusive is the MX-6 behind today’s article. It has a manual transmission, is turbocharged, and has four-wheel steering. Could it be any cooler (Chandler voice)? Let’s find out.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Modified Supercar Showdown: Ferrari vs. Lamborghini

If you find yourself fortunate enough to acquire the sort of financial status that has you pondering, "Ferrari or Lamborghini," then you also have some additional pocket change to customize your high-dollar commuter. Let's be honest, there's nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to your local coffee shop and parking next to the same exact supercar, right? We've all been there.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Race Car#Imsa#Vehicles#Toyota#Vp#The Lexus Division#Tmc#Rc F
CarBuzz.com

Next-Gen Lexus F Models May Not Go Fully Electric Just Yet

Whether it's powering a sports car in 2UR-GSE guise or a stately luxury limo in its 2UR-FSE format, the Toyota group's V8 is phenomenal. For some time now, it has provided incredible performance and a sonorous soundtrack for several Lexus vehicles, including the original IS-F, the beautiful LC grand tourer, and the fun IS 500.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Insider’s guide: What happens in an F1 garage?

F1 is a precision sport and that goes all they way down to the set-up of the garages, with teams laying out their working areas to the same specification for every race weekend, wherever in the world they are. Races can be won and lost in an instant and this...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Super Clean: The New Lexus RZ450e Is an Electric SUV Stunner

It isn’t easy to take your eyes away from it. The new 2023 Lexus RZ450e is a stunning and chiseled electric SUV fitting the brand name. This new EV is the first of the Lexus models to arrive, rolling out the proverbial red carpet for more models to follow in the upcoming years. Before the end of the decade, we will see as many as seven new electric Lexus vehicles in the market.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari to complete Fiorano F1 demo event with new F1-75 car

Ferrari launched its new car for the 2022 season on Thursday, featuring a radical design under the revised technical regulations and a new red and black livery. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to enjoy their first extended running in the F1-75 car when pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23 February, one month before the new season gets underway in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus LFA Successor Will Look A LOT Like This

Lexus hasn't been shy lately regarding its upcoming EV plans. The RZ 450e crossover, which shares the e-TNGA platform with the also-new Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, will be fully unveiled this spring ahead of sales getting underway by the end of the year. Despite Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda's public misgivings about the viability of EVs and the necessary infrastructure to support them, the Japanese automaker will continue adding more to the lineup. It's the same deal for its Lexus luxury division.
CARS
Morganton News Herald

'Next Gen' car potentially levels field

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR was long overdue to revamp its aging, arguably outdated race car. The previous version was an overly engineered, off-the-chart expensive design that had been tweaked, twisted, trimmed and tuned to make it fractionally faster and significantly safer over the past five-plus decades. “It was...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

Sportscar utopia appeared to be within touching distance. The i's were dotted and the t's crossed last summer in the arduous process that had become known as convergence. There would, finally, be common prototype rules across the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023. It...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus LX 600 Hits The Dyno With Surprising Results

America may have been denied the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, but fans of the Japanese off-roader were, at least, compensated when the new Lexus LX made its way stateside. Based on the robust Toyota, it now features a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, replacing the previous generation's lusty but thirsty 5.7-liter V8.
CARS
Motorsport.com

What sets the Williams FW44 apart from F1 2022 rivals so far

Starting up front, the nose is much more domed than we’ve seen presented by the other teams so far, with the chassis top following a similar design. The nose tip is connected to the second of four front wing elements, with the mainplane drooped down in the central region to help direct airflow to the underside of the nose.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme

The Australian had the option to extend his stay in the Red Bull junior programme for 2022, but elected to switch to Alpine, joining fellow FIA Formula 3 graduate Olli Caldwell and F3 drivers Victor Martins and Caio Collet as part of Alpine's junior line-up. Last year Doohan finished runner-up...
MOTORSPORTS
WNCT

Season of change: NASCAR’s Next Gen car arrives for 2022

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson balanced a car seat on a suitcase while the thick strap from another bag pulled tight around his neck. Both his kids were spinning on the metal stanchions outside LAX and Larson couldn’t find the bus to the rental cars. “Just what a champion looks like, huh?” he […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wesb.com

Racing Report 02-16-22: Next Gen Cars Hit Daytona Track

NASCAR teams took out the Next Gen cars for their first official hot laps around Daytona International Speedway yesterday. There were two 50-minute practice sessions in preparation for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500. The reigning Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, welcomed in the new era as the first driver to...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Alpine has abandoned its no F1 team boss structure

As it headed into the 2021 campaign under its new identity, the Enstone-based squad elected to have a pretty unique management system in place. It did away with having a designated team boss and instead had a triumvirate running things: Laurent Rossi as CEO, Marcin Budkowski as executive director and Davide Brivio as racing director.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call

However, while we knew changes to F1's system of refereeing were coming, there was always a chance that the beleaguered Australian would remain part of a revamped system, perhaps working alongside others. Indeed until just a few days ago sources suggested that he would still be in the picture. In...
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

DeLorean EV Teaser, Lexus LFA’s Successor, And Acura Integra Reservation Date: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. From March 10th, reservations for the new Acura Integra will be open. The five-door liftback will start at around $30,000, but as yet, we haven’t been shown a production model, with only the prototype being previewed. The Integra is slated to replace the ILX and will be built in Marysville, Ohio.
CARS

