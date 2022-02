Junior Camryn Carter has been working closely with chemistry professor Carol Parish since the summer of 2020 to design drugs that can combat COVID-19. The researchers, which also include junior Haley Gladden, and UR alum Justin Airas, are focusing on how the virus infects human cells. As part of that continuing work, they built a structural model of how the spike protein interacts with human cells. The spike protein juts out from the surface of the viral particle. Long term, they hope to design a drug that will block the protein from anchoring to receptors on human cells, which become the entry point for the virus.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO