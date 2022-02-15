ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Kelly Rizzo Honors Bob Saget on 1st Valentine’s Day Since Her Husband’s Death: He ‘Always Showered Me With Love’

Us Weekly
 1 day ago
Actor Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. Gregg DeGuire/UPI/Shutterstock

Remembering their love. Kelly Rizzo shared a tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, on the first Valentine’s Day after his death.

The food blogger, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, February 14, to share a TikTok she had the Full House alum make with her for a previous Valentine’s Day. In the clip, Rizzo made jumbo lump crab cakes while her spouse cracked a few jokes.

In the caption, the content creator admitted that Saget wasn’t big on celebrating the holiday, but he indulged his wife to make her happy.

“Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you’ve ever seen,” she wrote, noting the bouquet that was in the background of the clip.

Rizzo added that he “always showered me with love … like he did every single day.”

Saget and Rizzo met in 2015 and tied the knot in October 2018. “The [wedding] night was perfection and the love and support from our family and friends was overwhelming,” the bride told Us Weekly at the time.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo Courtesy Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

The Illinois native has been openly grieving the loss of her husband since the How I Met Your Mother alum died on January 9 in Florida. He was 65.

“After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Rizzo shared via Instagram a week after his passing. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love.”

Prior to meeting his second wife, Saget was married to Sherri Kramer, with whom he shared daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, from 1982 to 1997. The Pennsylvania native told Us exclusively in April 2018 that his daughters bonded with his new partner right away.

“Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened,” the Fuller House alum said at the time. “They just love each other.”

One month after his passing, Saget’s cause of death was confirmed as the result of an “accidental” fall, according to the Orange County, Florida, Medical Examiner’s announcement on Thursday, February 10.

“It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” the M.E., Joshua Stephany, concluded in a press release. “A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

After the America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s cause of death was revealed, his relatives shared a statement thanking fans for their support.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the Saget family told Us on Wednesday, February 9. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Us Weekly

