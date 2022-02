Fans of comic book movies and TV shows may recall in years past when studios were a little skittish about using multiple versions of their characters. Arrow viewers know good and well that the show had to dance around certain characters while they were being used on the big screen for fear of confusing audiences, but that fear has seemingly been squashed entirely at Warner Bros. as 2022 will include four different versions of Batman on the big screen across its feature films this year. Last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home brought three versions of Spider-Man together in live-action in one film, and WB will match that number across just two movies later this year.

