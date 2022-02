In an interview with the BBC, tennis star Novak Djokovic said he is willing to skip playing in the French Open or Wimbledon because of his vaccination stance. Earlier this year, Djokovic was under fire after attempting to enter Australia without a valid vaccination exemption. He was deported and missed out on the opportunity to play in the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal went on to win that open giving him 21 major singles titles which is the most all-time in men’s tennis. During the interview, Djokovic said he understands the consequences of his decision to not get vaccinated and said he was willing to miss more opens as opposed to getting vaccinated.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO