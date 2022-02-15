RLX Technology Continues Investment As Regulatory Clarity Awaits

Hayward Holdings is a play on the pool market that continues to expand at a rapid pace. For those who can afford them, swimming pools can be an excellent way to relieve stress, have fun, and get exercise. Thankfully for investors who liked the pool space, there are a few companies that are publicly traded dedicated to providing different pieces of this market. One prospect that fits into this description is Hayward Holdings (HAYW). Over the past three years for which data is available, the company has done incredibly well to grow its top line and its profitability. Not only that, shares of the business are trading at levels that should be considered quite low at this time. This is true not only on a relative basis, but on an absolute basis as well. Adding all of this together, the company looks to make for a compelling opportunity for patient, long-term, value-oriented investors.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO