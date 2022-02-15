ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New task force on case of human remains on Long Island beach

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

A new interagency task force including investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, will try to solve the decade-old mystery of human remains found strewn along a New York beach highway, officials announced Tuesday.

The formation of the Gilgo Beach task force represents a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings of mostly young women whose skeletal remains were found along a highway on Long Island, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

"As I said on Day One as police commissioner, I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority,” Harrison, who took over the top job at the Suffolk County department last month, said in a news release.

The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 have long stumped investigators, who are not certain whether one serial killer is responsible or several killers. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the town of Gilgo Beach.

“The families of the victims discovered in areas around Gilgo Beach deserve answers and to see their loved ones’ killer, or killers, face justice," said Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI in New York. “We will support this task force with the tools it needs to hopefully bring the investigation of these murders to a successful conclusion.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Lake County launches task force to combat human trafficking

Lake County law enforcement officials and community leaders announced a new task force Wednesday that aims to free those being forced into labor or commercial sex work and bring offenders to justice. The Lake County Human Trafficking Task Force will be a collaboration between prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and victim...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
NBC News

In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

Hell. Inhumane. Disgusting. These are some of the words used to describe Rikers Island, New York’s massive jail complex, by Benji Lozano, who spent five months there. Vincent Schiraldi, who was formerly in charge of the facility, agrees. He tells Lester Holt of rampant violence, among other issues, which are exacerbated by a staffing crisis. NBC News recently obtained more than 100 hours of surveillance video from inside the complex. The majority of those held at Rikers are awaiting trial and presumed innocent.Feb. 5, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
PIX11

‘Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force’ formed to solve decade-old serial killer case

YAPHANK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced the formation of a “Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force” on Tuesday. The Suffolk County Police Department will form a team to identify and locate the perpetrator behind the Gilgo Beach homicides, who remains unidentified for more than 11 years. They’ll work alongside investigators from […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Massapequa Post

FBI, NYS Police, SCPD, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, SC Sheriff’s Office form new task force to investigate Gilgo Beach murders

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced the formation of a multi-agency Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force. The task force includes investigators from the FBI, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. The formation of the task force represents a renewed commitment to solving this case by ensuring seamless collaboration between all agencies involved in the investigation, with select members of the task force meeting daily, said the Commissioner.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Announces New Task Force Focused On Gilgo Beach Murders

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police have announced a new effort to catch the suspected serial killer in the Gilgo Beach murders. Commissioner Rodney Harrison has put together a task force to solve one of Long Island’s most notorious criminal cases. READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison On Gilgo Beach Murders: ‘We Will Not Rest Until We Bring Those Accountable To Justice’ The FBI, state police and local law enforcement will now meet daily to investigate. In 2010 and 2011, the remains of 11 young women and teenagers were found along Ocean Parkway.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Human Remains#Fbi#Serial Killer#Suffolk County Police
KAGS

Brazos Co. agencies form human trafficking task force

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Several Brazos County agencies have banded together and created a task force to fight human trafficking in the area. The task force includes members from law enforcement, medical staff and other groups in Brazos County. Amanda Buenger, the executive director of Unbound BCS, said it was a group effort to get these agencies together.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Newsday

Ex-MS-13 gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in 2016 Brentwood murder

A former MS-13 gang leader apologized to the mother of a teenager whose killing he admitted orchestrating in 2016, saying he wished the murder had never happened. "I can’t return the son to the mother," Carlos Argueta said in Spanish to the mother of fellow gang member Jose Pena, before being sentenced to 30 years in prison by visiting Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bianco in federal court in Central Islip. "The only thing I can say is that I am sorry."
BRENTWOOD, NY
US News and World Report

Man Fatally Shot on Board Train on New York's Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A man was fatally shot on board a commuter train in suburban New York early Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. on board a Long Island Rail Road train in Ronkonkoma, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. Suffolk County police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Cheslie Kryst: Former Miss USA’s death under investigation by NYPD after she allegedly jumped from building

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s death is being investigated by New York City police after she allegedly jumped from a skyscraper.Detective Martin Brown confirmed the NYPD will look into the circumstances surrounding Ms Kryst’s death on Monday, according to CNN. He did not provide additional details, but the outlet noted it is standard for police to investigate deaths by suicide. Ms Kryst, who won the Miss America pageant in 2019, was found dead aged 30 on Sunday morning on the sidewalk below Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building, where she had an apartment on the ninth floor.She was last seen on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

NYPD searches for second suspect in Bronx shooting that killed two men

A search is underway for a second suspect involved in a Bronx shooting on Saturday night that killed two men, according to the New York Police Department. One of the two suspects involved in the shooting, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody with charges pending against him. The firearm he allegedly used was recovered at the scene, police said.
BRONX, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
34K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy