ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Tom Brady Reveals His All-Time Favorite Dessert Choice

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a good chance that Tom Brady just made some new fans by revealing his favorite dessert. Brady spoke on his podcast about his favorite dessert and confirmed that it’s key lime pie. “You know I love key lime pies. That’s...

thespun.com

Comments / 6

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bundchen A ‘Cutie Pie’ In Her New Makeup-Free Photo

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from football after 22 seasons, and he’s already spending his free time flirting with his gorgeous wife Gisele on Instagram. Retirement is looking good already! Now that Tom Brady, 44, has left his beloved game of football, he has more time to do what the rest of the world is doing: gush over his wife on Instagram! The football star wrote “what a cutie pie!” in the comments of Gisele Bundchen‘s latest bare-faced photo on February 8.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here's a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.
NFL
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Key Lime#Food Drink
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
HOLAUSA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady gave each other the sweetest, sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated Valentine’s Day by gifting each other the sweetest sustainable presents- trees. The couple shared adorable selfies on Instagram along with the gift of tree planting by The Nature Conservancy’s campaign to plant a billion trees across the planet. “Happy Valentine’s day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo” the model wrote in the caption.
NFL
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Simone Biles Reveals She’s Engaged To NFL Player

Valentine’s Day was apparently extra special for Simone Biles this year. The legendary United States gymnast revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to be married to NFL player Jonathan Owens. It looks like Biles, 24, was proposed to on Valentine’s Day. She said it was the easiest yes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Bobby Flay Just Revealed His Favorite Cocktail

Though Bobby Flay might be better known as a chef than a bartender, he certainly has opinions about cocktails and has shared some recipes of his own. Flay swears by rosé as his summertime drink, but he does enjoy some other alcoholic beverages. The celebrity chef offers up a recipe for a mulled apple cider mocktail, but he mentions that you can spike this drink with bourbon.
DRINKS
Mashed

Instagram Is Drooling Over Bobby Flay's Chocolate Chip Cookies

February means many things to many different people. Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day activities fill up the calendar during this winter month. But, for Bobby Flay, February is all about "sweetness," and the celebrity chef has taken to Instagram to share a beloved recipe for chocolate chip cookies to fit with the theme — and it's simply left his Instagram fans drooling. On his website, he shares that the recipe is his "go-to" for these classic cookies and says there is no better way to tell your Valentine how much you love them than by making these baked goods — yes, they are apparently that good.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gives his take on Rob Gronkowski's future in NFL

Tom Brady retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL earlier this month, but we still haven't heard whether one of his longtime teammates will join him. Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has played with Brady his entire career on the New England Patriots and Bucs, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Tom Brady's Religion of Sports Seeks $50M

Tom Brady’s production company, Religion of Sports, is reportedly looking to raise $50 million, which would value the company at $100 million, according to The Information. Religion of Sports was founded four years ago and has already produced the Brady documentary “Man in the Arena,” along with the Simone Biles doc “Simone vs. Herself.”
TV SHOWS
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 2 Words To Show How He’s Feeling With Retirement Decision

Last week, Tom Brady set off some alarms when he used the phrase “never say never” in regards to potentially coming out of retirement. Tonight, in the final “Let’s Go” podcast of the season, Brady and co-host Jim Gray seemed to be downplaying what they stirred up last Monday. Since the podcast won’t be back until August, Gray asked Brady what he has in store for himself in the coming months.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
403K+
Followers
51K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy