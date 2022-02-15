Tom Brady Reveals His All-Time Favorite Dessert Choice

February means many things to many different people. Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day activities fill up the calendar during this winter month. But, for Bobby Flay, February is all about "sweetness," and the celebrity chef has taken to Instagram to share a beloved recipe for chocolate chip cookies to fit with the theme — and it's simply left his Instagram fans drooling. On his website, he shares that the recipe is his "go-to" for these classic cookies and says there is no better way to tell your Valentine how much you love them than by making these baked goods — yes, they are apparently that good.

