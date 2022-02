Beckham is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. If the torn ACL is confirmed, Beckham will be looking at a lengthy recovery period as the 2022 NFL season approaches. The wideout, who turns 30 on Nov. 5, is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and given the timing of his injury, an early-season absence figures to be in the cards for Beckham, who recorded a 44/537/5 stat line in 14 regular season games (six with Cleveland and eight with Los Angeles) during the 2021 campaign.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO