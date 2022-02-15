Bank of America donates $50,000 to Feeding America West Michigan

Bank of America is helping Feeding America West Michigan feed 200,000 people in need.

Tuesday, representatives from the bank presented Feeding America West Michigan with a check for $50,000.

The money came from Bank of America's COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative – an effort to make an impact in their community and keep employees safe from COVID-19.

When the vaccines rolled out, employees were offered insurance discounts for getting the shot.

When it came time for boosters, Bank of America offered to donate $100 to local food banks for each employee in Grand Rapids who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.

“I knew that we were going to make a big difference, but I had no idea that we would make this kind of impact,” said Renee Tabben, Bank of America Grand Rapids president.

Feeding America West Michigan works with 800 organizations putting together food pantries and drives to help fight food insecurity.

The donation was part of a national effort by Bank of America, which gave $10.6 million to support hunger relief efforts around the country.