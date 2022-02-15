Jake Browning: Signs futures deal

Van Jefferson had four catches against the Bengals on Sunday to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 1999. But the second-year wide receiver didn't waste time leaving SoFi Stadium as the confetti rained, because he had another big event to attend. Jefferson sprinted through the Rams' locker room after winning Super Bowl LVI, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, and quickly left to visit the area hospital, where his wife, Samaria, was rushed mid-game while going into labor.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO