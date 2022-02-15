ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal boost as Takehiro Tomiyasu returns to full training with Mikel Arteta’s side in battle for top four spot

By Gary Stonehouse
 2 days ago

ARSENAL have received a huge injury boost as Takehiro Tomiyasu stepped up his training ahead of his eagerly awaited return from injury.

The 23-year-old moved to the Emirates from Bologna last summer and quickly became a key man under Mikel Arteta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iZbN_0eFHN5ws00
Takehiro Tomiyasu has stepped up his training ahead of his return from injury Credit: Arsenal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AITlc_0eFHN5ws00
The defender has been out of action since January 20 but could face Brentford Credit: AFP

The right-back impressed in his first 17 appearances for the Gunners until he was hurt last month.

The Japanese international initially suffered a calf problem against Leeds United back in December.

He attempted to play through the pain barrier to help Arsenal in their Carabao Cup semi final second-leg against Liverpool but has not featured since that defeat.

He missed the goalless draw with Burnley and last week’s win at Wolves for his club in the Premier League.

And he was also ruled out for Japan's recent World Cup qualifiers with China and Saudi Arabia.

Now Arteta is hoping that Tomiyasu could return to action this weekend when Brentford head across the capital to North London.

Arsenal’s cameras were on hand to film the star stepping up his return to fitness in training at London Colney earlier today.

Arsenal’s strength and conditioning coach Sam Wilson was the man putting the defender through his paces in the clip shared by the Gunners on Twitter.

A comeback against the Bees would be a welcome boost for Arteta with forward Gabriel Martinelli suspended after his bizarre sending-off at Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJ4fj_0eFHN5ws00

