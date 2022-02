a documentary feature by filmmaker, writer, and poet Yehuda Sharim, will show at the New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, February 6, 2022. This film is a wonderfully wound tapestry of testimonies by immigrants living in the United States. People of varying ages, genders, and ethnicities speak about their experiences, trying to give shape to difficult questions: What does it mean to no longer have access to your homeland? What is the process of becoming disillusioned with the American Dream? How can community serve as support, solace, and strength in the face of injustice?

